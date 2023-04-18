Split Lady Lake Commission rethinks hours for last call for alcohol

A split Lady Lake Commission is rethinking hours for last call for alcohol at bars within the town limits.

Police Chief Robert Tempesta had proposed cutting off liquor sales at midnight rather than 2 a.m. However, Mayor James Rietz proposed taking it a step farther, proposing the hours for serving liquor be limited to 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, an even stricter limit than recommended by the police chief. The mayor’s suggestion initially won approval on a 4-1 vote with only Commissioner Paul Hannan voting against it.

However, Commissioner Ruth Kussard on Monday night indicated she was having second thoughts about forcing the cutoff of alcohol sales at 11 p.m. five nights a week. She said she preferred to be in line with the state law which allows alcohol sales in bars up until midnight. Those are the hours observed in Wildwood and Sumter County.

Her recommendation to the have the town attorney bring back a new ordinance allowing liquor sales up until midnight passed on a 3-2 vote. The mayor and Commissioner Hannan voted against it.

A first reading of a revised ordinance should take place in May.

The call for the change has been prompted by a long list of late night calls to police in recent months. Notably, a man was shot and killed in the wee hours March 7 at Applebee’s, located on Bichara Boulevard in the Spanish Springs area.