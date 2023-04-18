80.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
type here...

Split Lady Lake Commission rethinks hours for last call for alcohol

By Meta Minton

A split Lady Lake Commission is rethinking hours for last call for alcohol at bars within the town limits.

Police Chief Robert Tempesta had proposed cutting off liquor sales at midnight rather than 2 a.m.  However, Mayor James Rietz proposed taking it a step farther, proposing the hours for serving liquor be limited to 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, an even stricter limit than recommended by the police chief. The mayor’s suggestion initially won approval on a 4-1 vote with only Commissioner Paul Hannan voting against it.

However, Commissioner Ruth Kussard on Monday night indicated she was having second thoughts about forcing the cutoff of alcohol sales at 11 p.m. five nights a week. She said she preferred to be in line with the state law which allows alcohol sales in bars up until midnight. Those are the hours observed in Wildwood and Sumter County.

Her recommendation to the have the town attorney bring back a new ordinance allowing liquor sales up until midnight passed on a 3-2 vote. The mayor and Commissioner Hannan voted against it.

A first reading of a revised ordinance should take place in May.

The call for the change has been prompted by a long list of late night calls to police in recent months. Notably, a man was shot and killed in the wee hours March 7 at Applebee’s, located on Bichara Boulevard in the Spanish Springs area.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Supervisor Dan Ruehl is correct in proposing lights on gates

A Village of Fernandina resident contends that Supervisor Dan Ruehl’s suggestion about lights on gates makes sense. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Water can pass through stones

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on the growing debate over sod vs. stone in patio villas.

I think lights would be a good thing for the gate arms

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale woman says she thinks lights would be a good thing for the gate arms.

Maybe we should change the material used in gate arms

A Village of Buttonwood resident suggests looking at changing the material used in gate arms. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Get your golf verbiage correct

A Village of Del Mar resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges residents to get their golf verbiage correct.

Photos