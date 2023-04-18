80.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
type here...

Supervisor Dan Ruehl is correct in proposing lights on gates

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I think Supervisor Dan Ruehl is correct in proposing that lights on the gates would help prevent gate strikes. I can’t believe that the other supervisors were so dismissive of the idea. It makes perfect sense. They argued that most gates strikes are during the day. Exactly – because the reflectors on the gates help light it up at night! When I am driving, the gates can be almost invisible during the day. If you are not paying attention, it is easy to not see them. And I don’t see why this theory can’t be tested on some gates to see if it would work. Those other supervisors – what is the deal?

Louise Compton
Village of Fernandina

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Water can pass through stones

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on the growing debate over sod vs. stone in patio villas.

I think lights would be a good thing for the gate arms

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale woman says she thinks lights would be a good thing for the gate arms.

Maybe we should change the material used in gate arms

A Village of Buttonwood resident suggests looking at changing the material used in gate arms. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Get your golf verbiage correct

A Village of Del Mar resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges residents to get their golf verbiage correct.

Gate attendant weighs in on gate strikes

An attendant at the Santiago Gate, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on the many gate strikes in The Villages.

Photos