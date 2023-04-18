Supervisor Dan Ruehl is correct in proposing lights on gates

To the Editor:

I think Supervisor Dan Ruehl is correct in proposing that lights on the gates would help prevent gate strikes. I can’t believe that the other supervisors were so dismissive of the idea. It makes perfect sense. They argued that most gates strikes are during the day. Exactly – because the reflectors on the gates help light it up at night! When I am driving, the gates can be almost invisible during the day. If you are not paying attention, it is easy to not see them. And I don’t see why this theory can’t be tested on some gates to see if it would work. Those other supervisors – what is the deal?

Louise Compton

Village of Fernandina