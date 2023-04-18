79.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Villager ticketed after hitting golf cart and sending 90-year-old to hospital

By Staff Report

A Villager has been ticketed after hitting a golf cart last week and sending a 90-year-old to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The 77-year-old Village of Bonita woman was driving a white 2022 Honda CRV utility vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday traveling north at the intersection of Heath Springs Drive and Homeland Park Street in the Village of Bonita when she failed to yield to a blue 2020 EZ-GO golf cart driven by an 81-year-old man. The golf cart had been westbound on Homeland Park Street and did not have a stop sign.

She had initially stopped at the intersection but pulled forward and her front bumper hit the passenger side of his golf cart.

A 90-year-old passenger in the golf cart was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Ocala, having suffered “incapacitating” injuries, the report said. The driver of the golf cart was taken to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The two men who were in the golf cart are neighbors in the Village of Bonita.

The woman driving the Honda CRV was ticketed on a charge of violation of right away.

