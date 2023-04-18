76 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Water can pass through stones

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The argument is that stone is an impervious surface and that water cannot pass through it is true, but we all know water can not go through stone. This argument is flawed because the yards that have been changed from sod to stone have not placed solid stone in their yards. They have put small stones (half inch to one and one half inch ) in their yards. Water passes through these stones faster than sod and the earth beneath the sod. I said the argument is flawed because water is NOT impervious to small stones. The people that say stone is an impervious surface are not telling everyone the difference between solid stone and small stones, which is like comparing apples to oranges.

Robert Caregnato
Village of Springdale

 

