Elizabeth Davis Hammock

Elizabeth (Libby) Davis Hammock at 71 years of age ended her Dementia Journey on April 15, 2023.

Born to Sara Helen Gilbert and Harold Elliott Davis in Lincoln County North Carolina, Elizabeth Ione Davis grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina where she graduated from Myers Park High School in 1969 before working with disadvantaged / foster children with the Mecklenburg County DSS services. She was later employed by Wrenn Handling for many years as an administrative assistant prior to spending 11 years with German tire manufacturer Continental Tire in Charlotte, North Carolina. Libby was actively involved with the Charlotte Shag Club and served as Vice President of the organization in 1991 and President in 1992. Libby retired from the City of Marietta Georgia in 2016 after 10 years of service and moved to The Villages, Florida in 2019.

Libby is predeceased by her parents and younger brother Harold E. (Butch) Davis Jr.

Libby is survived by a daughter Melissa Dawn Colvin, 2 grandsons Nathaniel West Colvin & Owen Brody Colvin of Redondo Beach, CA, brother Lanny Milton Davis and wife Donna of Charlotte, NC, sister Nancy Bostic of Charlotte, NC and her spouse Lynn Elton Hammock of The Villages, FL.