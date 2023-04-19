Evolution Dance to perform pieces by choreographers in The Villages

Vibrant. Professional. Fun.

Audiences will see these words in action as Evolution Dance performs May 22 at the Savannah Center. “Immersed in Dance” features the creative talents of five choreographers, each with a unique style including ballet, contemporary, modern, jazz and tap.

“Evolution never fails to deliver concerts of the highest quality,” said one of the choreographers, Deb Meunier. “The performances are sophisticated, yet fun.”

Meunier, an accomplished dancer and teacher from Rhode Island, complimented Evolution dancers, all Villagers, for their commitment and abilities.

“I find them absolutely inspiring and beautiful to work with and watch,” she said.

Because of her extensive contributions to the arts and arts education, Meunier received the Rhode Island Foundation Fellows Award in 2017. Her accomplishments include teaching dance at Rhode Island University, founding her own dance studio and modern dance company, and her “FusionWorks” company being invited to perform at notable venues like Jacob’s Pillow.

She was first introduced to Evolution Dance 10 years ago after taking a ballet class with Artistic Director Diane Vargas, who invited her to choreograph three years ago.

“Diane is always pushing the company in new directions so that performers and audiences experience ever-changing dance styles,” Meunier, now living in the Village of Orange Blossom, said.

One of these newer styles is Meunier’s modern dance. The May 22 production features two of her pieces, “Vesperae” and “Foo Foo.” The first is elegant and grand as dancers move to the music of Mozart. The second features the music of Carlos Santana with dancing akin to a party at a Brazilian Carnaval.

“In the Mozart piece, I wanted to make his music alive through the body moving,” she said. “In the Santana piece, I simply wanted to shake my hips and fly through the air.”

Meunier encourages Villagers and the local community to support Evolution Dance because of her deep-seated belief in the value of the arts for any community, especially a retirement community.

“It is pivotal to support local artists,” she said, “because of the joy in attending a performance and knowing someone on stage. There is an essential dialogue that happens between the performers and audience that keeps us all alive and thinking.”

The May 22 performance of “Immersed in Dance” is a unique concert series featuring five stand-alone pieces by Villages choreographers. The result is like a dance festival as opposed to shows with one theme.

Tickets for the 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances at the Savannah Center are available through the Villages Box Office. Tickets start at $20. Evolution continues to use performance proceeds to support local military and veterans causes.