Golf club snatched from Villagers’ golf cart while eating lunch at Colony Plaza

A golf club was snatched from a golf cart while a couple was eating lunch at Colony Plaza in The Villages.

The couple was eating at Beef O’ Brady’s at about 2 p.m. Monday when someone entered the restaurant and called out that a thief had been spotted stealing a golf club from a golf cart, according to information from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The couple went out to check their black Club Car golf cart and found that a Merchants of Golf Tour X MG23 driver, valued at $200, was missing from his golf bag. Two golf bags had been loaded on the back of the golf cart, but had a cover folded down over them, the incident report indicated.

The witness told a sheriff’s deputy that a “young white male” grabbed the club from the golf cart and ran back to a gray Honda passenger car parked about five parking spots from the golf cart. The man with the club got into the passenger side of the vehicle, which left the parking lot.

The man who snatched the golf cart is believed to be between 15 and 20 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

Capt. Robert Siemer who serves as district commander for The Villages, frequently warns residents about the danger of becoming victims of “crimes of opportunity.”

He contends that because The Villages is a very safe community with a low crime rate, residents can be lulled into a false sense of security. He advises that it can be risky to leave valuable items in golf carts or unlocked cars. Thieves can be looking for unsecured valuables and will frequently target golf carts and unlocked vehicles.

“Many times, they’ll walk through parking lots or around the square and just try door handles,” Siemer said.