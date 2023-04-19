Let’s start a dialogue about revamping rules about deed restriction enforcement

To the Editor:

The first article in the April 15 issue of Villages-News pertains to an action District 2 supervisors had taken at its April 14 meeting. Joining District 5 Supervisors, District 2 will no longer accept anonymous reports of Restrictions and Declarations violations. As of the afternoon of Monday, April 17 I have reviewed the nearly 200 comments to that article. While some writers are only being flippant with their comments, other comments are meaningful and well thought out viewpoints. I would hope writers of the latter category would be interested in joining a discussion group willing to brainstorm ideas for the several other District Boards of Supervisors regarding their varying “Rules” governing their enforcement of the Restrictions and Declarations. While changing the restrictions declarations themselves may not be possible, the varying associated Rules the Boards of Supervisors must follow when deciding upon an appeal of a violation report before them IS subject to revision – or “revamping” as was suggested recently by a homeowner on the Historic Side during her appeal of a violation. As I understand it, the Community Standards Department is subservient to the District Supervisors with regard to the enforcement rules as is demonstrated by the actions of Districts 5 and 2. Addressing a brainstorming group, I offer my phone number to initiate the gathering of such a group.

Lee Gilpin

Village of Liberty Park

301-646-5466

[email protected]