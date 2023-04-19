77.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Main Street parking lot in Wildwood to close for geotechnical engineering

By Staff Report

Wildwood officials announced today that the city’s public parking lot on U.S. 301/Main Street across from City Hall will be temporarily closed on Monday, April 24.

The closure is necessary for geotechnical engineering work related to redevelopment of city-owned property into new commercial space and a parking garage. The city’s contract with G3 Development for the project was announced last month, and kicks off implementation of Wildwood’s Downtown Master Plan.

“While this work isn’t as visible to the public as physical construction, it is just as vital to the project and is an exciting step moving forward,” explained City Manager Jason McHugh. “Our citizens have been looking forward to a more vibrant downtown for a long time, and we are thrilled to start making that vision a reality.”

The work has been scheduled to minimize disruptions to businesses along Main Street, several of which are closed on Mondays. Engineers will proceed as quickly as possible with the goal of reopening portions of the lot for parking on subsequent days until work is completed at the end of the week.

