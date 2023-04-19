Morton Herman Sill Jr., age 74, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Chillicothe, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care in The Villages, FL.

His parents, Morton Herman and Margaret (Yavor) Sill were stationed in Heidelberg, Germany when Morton was born on September 14, 1948. He graduated from Rutgers University in 1970 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering and was inducted into the U.S. Reserves. While serving in the military, Mort continued his education, receiving a Master’s Degree in Engineering from the University of Delaware. After two years of active duty in the Army, Mort launched his career as an Engineer for Caterpillar in 1975 and worked there until he retired in 2009.

In the summer of 1972, Mort met Linda Jean Delbridge. They were married on December 22, 1973 in Bettendorf, Iowa, while Mort was on active duty at the Rock Island Arsenal in Rock Island, IL, and together they had two children.

Surviving are Mort’s wife, Linda, of The Villages, FL; their son and daughter-in-law Kevin Sill and Cheryl Byers of Tampa, FL and their daughter Corinne Sill of Los Angeles, CA; and his sister, Nannette Sill of Peoria, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He had an early interest in cars and enjoyed rebuilding and restoring antique and vintage cars. As the automotive technology changed, Mort started to focus more on woodworking. He excelled at building fine furniture pieces for family and friends. Mort loved the Lord with all his heart, mind and soul. He served by applying his gifts and talents through the years as a Sunday school teacher, Bible study leaders, building items for several different churches in the area and fulfilling wood working requests for Helping Hands in Chillicothe and Canton. He attended Northwoods Community Church in Peoria, IL.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 11:00 am at New Life Christian Church in Wildwood, Florida.

Services for Mort in Illinois will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10:30 am at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe with visitation beginning at 9:00 am. Burial will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield following the services on Thursday at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care in Mort’s memory. https://cornerstone hospice.org.