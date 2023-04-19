77.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Road work will take place this week at Cottages at Summerchase

By Staff Report

The District will be performing road work that will result in lane closures along Meadow Lawn Lane at the Cottages at Summerchase entry/exit gates from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday, April 20 and Friday, April 21.

This map shows where the work will be taking place in the Cottages at Summerchase
During this time, access will be restricted to one lane through the Cottages at Summerchase gate area and traffic will be controlled at the intersection of Buena Vista Boulevard. Construction signage and flaggers will be posted ahead of the work zone. Please note that access will be maintained at all times to and from the Summerchase Villas through this gate area. 

