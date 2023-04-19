The (small) mind of Governor DeSantis

To the Editor:

Governor DeSantis is demonstrating the kind of vengeful and petty behavior more typical of an insecure 5 year old than a governor. He just floated the idea of punishing one of Florida’s largest employers and taxpayers with locating a prison near Disney. Disney supports jobs for 463,000 taxpayers and provides $5.8 billion annually in state revenue.

Only guessing here, but I wager The Villages Developer would dearly love to have the governor relocate Coleman federal prison. Thank a supporter and punish an opponent-all with a single action … boom!

Two thoughts: first, intimidation is a lousy way to govern. It smacks of autocracy and the inability and unwillingness to tolerate any difference of opinion.

Second, in this you-know-what contest, I’ll put my money on Mickey. I’ll take a mouse over a rat any day!

Marsha Shearer

Village of Belle Aire