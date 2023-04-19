81.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Villager arrested on charges of uploading porn depicting children under age 14

By Staff Report
Zane Paul Stalter
A Villager has been arrested on charges of uploading pornographic images depicting children under age 14.

Zane Paul Stalter, 75, was arrested Wednesday morning at his home at 2524 Banning Court in the Margaux Villas in the Village of Hemingway.

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives assigned to child exploitation investigations and who are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Federal Task Force received information that an individual residing at his address was uploading videos of child pornography. Most of the videos depicted children under the age of 14. After an extensive investigation, probable cause was developed to obtain a search warrant.

Stalter is charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography. Due to the amount of videos, his charges were reclassified as second degree felonies.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $180,000 bond.

Stalter and his wife purchased their home in The Villages in 2008.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621. To remain anonymous, you can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

