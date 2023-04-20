57.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 20, 2023
By Staff Report
Carol Ann Wortha, 86, of The Villages, FL, passed away on April 18, 2023. Carol was born on March 11, 1937 to her loving parents George and Beatrice (Archer) Ilse.

Carol was of the Christian Faith, a member of the University of Women and worked for many years as a teacher. She was a very intelligent woman and not only taught students in the fourth grade, but also taught Sunday School and gave piano lessons. Carol and her husband, Anton Wortha, moved to Florida from North Carolina in 2020. Carol and Anton celebrated 58 loving years together.

Carol will be remembered fondly for her loving and nurturing nature, as well as he love for playing piano and going to Disney World. Carol will be missed dearly by her beloved friends and family.

Carol is survived by her adoring husband, Anton, two children; George Wortha and his wife Jonica, and Wendy Wortha, as well as three grandchildren: Casey, Nicholas, and Kevin.

