CDD 7 supervisor calls for discussion of ending anonymous complaint process

By Meta Minton

A Community Development District 7 supervisor is calling for discussion of ending the anonymous complaint process.

Supervisor Judi-Ann Rutherford at Thursday’s meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center said she wants the board to consider the idea of no longer accepting anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance.

“I just want to put it out there for discussion,” Rutherford said.

That discussion will be put on the board agenda in May.

If CDD 7 moves ahead with the idea, it would be the third district in The Villages to cease the acceptance of anonymous complaints. This past week, the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors held a public hearing and voted to stop accepting anonymous complaints. The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors was the first board to end the acceptance of anonymous complaints.

CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti said he is hesitant about the idea of ending anonymous complaints. He said if the anonymous complaints are no longer accepted, violations might go unreported and impact the look of the neighborhoods in CDD 7, which include the village of Bonita, Duval Hemingway and Hadley. He said he fears that if a name must be attached to a complaint, tensions could rise in neighborhoods.

