Driver of pickup killed in fiery crash south of Lake Panasoffkee

By Staff Report

A man driving a pickup was killed in a fiery crash south of Lake Panasoffkee.

The man was northbound at 12:14 a.m. Thursday on County Road 475, south of State Road 470, when the pickup left the roadway it crashed into a tree and caught on fire, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver was completely burned and FHP had not determined his age at the time the report was issued. The truck was also consumed by the blaze.

The investigation into the crash and the fire temporarily shut down the roadway.

