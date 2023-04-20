79.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Golf used as a verb

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I had never heard golf used as a verb until I moved to The Villages. I did however look in the dictionary and found that golf can be used as a verb. It sounds strange to me, but it is correct.

Cindy Cawthon
Village of Ashland

 

