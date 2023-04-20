80.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 20, 2023
type here...

Governor demands accountability after Floridians get 4:45 a.m. emergency alert

By Staff Report

Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for “accountability” after Floridians got a 4:45 a.m. emergency alert on their cell phones.

Most residents who received the loud, blaring alert were able to go back to sleep early Thursday morning.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management by 8:40 a.m. had issued an apology through Twitter. The agency explained that the alert was supposed to be issued through television.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management issued this apology
The Florida Division of Emergency Management issued this apology

It wasn’t long before the governor also took to Twitter.

“I’ve ordered Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie to bring swift accountability for the test of the emergency alert system in the wee hours of the morning. This was a completely inappropriate use of this system,” the governor said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday offered an update on Tropical Strom Nicole.
Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, left, is pictured with Gov. Ron DeSantis this past November during Tropical Storm Nicole.

He added, “Stay tuned.”

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

How do you know if a dog is legitimately a service dog?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident poses the question, how do you know if a dog is legitimately a service dog?

Golf used as a verb

A Village of Ashland woman weighs in on the controversy of using golf as a verb. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Are we really conserving water in The Villages?

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if the whole house demand water heaters are really conserving water.

The (small) mind of Governor DeSantis

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident is critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis and his war on Disney.

Overflow parking being abused in our villa community

A resident of the Rio Grande Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, describes parking abuses where she lives.

Photos