Governor demands accountability after Floridians get 4:45 a.m. emergency alert

Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for “accountability” after Floridians got a 4:45 a.m. emergency alert on their cell phones.

Most residents who received the loud, blaring alert were able to go back to sleep early Thursday morning.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management by 8:40 a.m. had issued an apology through Twitter. The agency explained that the alert was supposed to be issued through television.

It wasn’t long before the governor also took to Twitter.

“I’ve ordered Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie to bring swift accountability for the test of the emergency alert system in the wee hours of the morning. This was a completely inappropriate use of this system,” the governor said.

He added, “Stay tuned.”