Officials running out of patience as Villager struggles with deed compliance problems

Susan Bares of the Village of Hemingway is tired of looking at her neighbor’s languishing remodeling project.

She spoke out about the issue Thursday morning before the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The home remodeling project has languished for a long time and there is Lowe’s home wrap on the exterior of the house located at 2577 Dunbar Ave.

“This type of view is not what we expect to see in The Villages,” Bares said.

The home’s owner Paul Hellebuyck is an all-too-familiar face at CDD 7 board meetings. He has been before the board several times in recent months in connection with his out-of-compliance landscaping.

His application with the Architectural Review Committee indicates the home renovation needs to be wrapped up by June. He has run out of time to correct the problem with his landscaping, which remains out of compliance.

Hellebuyck, who purchased his home in the Village of Hemingway in 2021 for $319,800, pleaded for more time from the CDD 7 board. He said he wants to “work as a team.”

However, supervisors were in no mood to provide an extension, considering their previous leniency.

While the CDD 7 board officially took no action Thursday with regard to Hellebuyck’s property, supervisors held out the possible carrot that fines could be forgiven if he quickly addressed the situation.

“If you get this done, we could waive the fine,” said CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti.

He said he hoped that possibility would “energize” the homeowner to take action.