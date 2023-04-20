83.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 20, 2023
type here...

Officials running out of patience as Villager struggles with deed compliance problems

By Meta Minton

Susan Bares of the Village of Hemingway is tired of looking at her neighbor’s languishing remodeling project.

She spoke out about the issue Thursday morning before the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The home remodeling project has languished for a long time and there is Lowe’s home wrap on the exterior of the house located at 2577 Dunbar Ave.

Unfinished work has become an issue at this home at 2577 Dunbar Ave. in the Village of Hemingway
Unfinished work has become an issue at this home at 2577 Dunbar Ave. in the Village of Hemingway.

“This type of view is not what we expect to see in The Villages,” Bares said.

The home’s owner Paul Hellebuyck is an all-too-familiar face at CDD 7 board meetings. He has been before the board several times in recent months in connection with his out-of-compliance landscaping.

His application with the Architectural Review Committee indicates the home renovation needs to be wrapped up by June. He has run out of time to correct the problem with his landscaping, which remains out of compliance.

Hellebuyck, who purchased his home in the Village of Hemingway in 2021 for $319,800, pleaded for more time from the CDD 7 board. He said he wants to “work as a team.”

However, supervisors were in no mood to provide an extension, considering their previous leniency.

The landscaping at Paul Hellebuycks home in the Village of Hemingway is not in compliance
The landscaping at Paul Hellebuyck’s home in the Village of Hemingway is not in compliance.

While the CDD 7 board officially took no action Thursday with regard to Hellebuyck’s property, supervisors held out the possible carrot that fines could be forgiven if he quickly addressed the situation.

“If you get this done, we could waive the fine,” said CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti.

He said he hoped that possibility would “energize” the homeowner to take action.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Golf used as a verb

A Village of Ashland woman weighs in on the controversy of using golf as a verb. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Are we really conserving water in The Villages?

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if the whole house demand water heaters are really conserving water.

The (small) mind of Governor DeSantis

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident is critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis and his war on Disney.

Overflow parking being abused in our villa community

A resident of the Rio Grande Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, describes parking abuses where she lives.

Let’s start a dialogue about revamping rules about deed restriction enforcement

A Villager would like to start a group to begin brainstorming a way to revamp the rules about deed restriction enforcement. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos