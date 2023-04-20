79.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Road work will limit entry to one lane at Village of St. James gate

By Staff Report

The District will be performing road work that will result in lane closures along St. Charles Place at the Village of St. James entry gate Friday, April 21 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

During this time, access will be restricted to one lane through the Village of St. James gate area. Construction signage and flaggers will be posted ahead of the work zone.

This map shows the location of the work in the Village of St. James
Access will be maintained at all times to and from the Village of St. James through this gate area. Gate arms will be re-installed upon completion of the work.

If you have any questions or would like additional information, call District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.

