Villagers’ home destroyed by fire could soon face deed compliance fines

A home in The Villages destroyed by fire 13 months ago could soon be the subject of deed compliance fines.

The home of James and Christine Noonan at 3000 Luraville Road in the Village of Gilchrist was destroyed by fire in March 2022.

The home was finally demolished, but the only recent visible progress is a fence erected around the pool as mandated by Sumter County.

James Noonan appeared Thursday afternoon before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors in a meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. Noonan said his best guess for the completion of the building of the home will be “before the end of this year.” Noonan complained about his contractor and said he is still waiting for a slab to be poured.

Noonan was warned that he is expected to be at the May 18 meeting and provide a full update on the progress that has been made. Next month, Noonan could start facing fines as the property will be officially out-of-compliance.

Supervisor Steve Brown spoke directly to Noonan and let him know that he is disappointed with the lack of progress at the property.

“I think you’ve taken advantage of our patience. It’s gone on too long. It’s not fair to the neighbors,” Brown said.

Several of the neighbors were in the audience for the meeting. The site has been a real sore point with them.

CDD 7 Board Chairman Jack Reimer, who lives in the nearby Atmore Villas, shared the sentiment.

”You’ve had more than 13 months and have made very little progress,” Reimer said.