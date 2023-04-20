83.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 20, 2023
type here...

Villagers’ home destroyed by fire could soon face deed compliance fines

By Meta Minton

A home in The Villages destroyed by fire 13 months ago could soon be the subject of deed compliance fines.

The home of James and Christine Noonan at 3000 Luraville Road in the Village of Gilchrist was destroyed by fire in March 2022.

The home was finally demolished, but the only recent visible progress is a fence erected around the pool as mandated by Sumter County.

Jim and Christine Noonan and their two dogs escaped a blaze that consumed their home in The Villages
Jim and Christine Noonan and their two dogs escaped a blaze that consumed their home in The Villages.

James Noonan appeared Thursday afternoon before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors in a meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. Noonan said his best guess for the completion of the building of the home will be “before the end of this year.” Noonan complained about his contractor and said he is still waiting for a slab to be poured.

A fence has been put up around the pool at the property
A fence has been put up around the pool at the property.

Noonan was warned that he is expected to be at the May 18 meeting and provide a full update on the progress that has been made. Next month, Noonan could start facing fines as the property will be officially out-of-compliance.

Supervisor Steve Brown spoke directly to Noonan and let him know that he is disappointed with the lack of progress at the property. 

“I think you’ve taken advantage of our patience. It’s gone on too long. It’s not fair to the neighbors,” Brown said.

Several of the neighbors were in the audience for the meeting. The site has been a real sore point with them.

CDD 7 Board Chairman Jack Reimer, who lives in the nearby Atmore Villas, shared the sentiment.

”You’ve had more than 13 months and have made very little progress,” Reimer said.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

How do you know if a dog is legitimately a service dog?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident poses the question, how do you know if a dog is legitimately a service dog?

Golf used as a verb

A Village of Ashland woman weighs in on the controversy of using golf as a verb. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Are we really conserving water in The Villages?

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if the whole house demand water heaters are really conserving water.

The (small) mind of Governor DeSantis

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident is critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis and his war on Disney.

Overflow parking being abused in our villa community

A resident of the Rio Grande Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, describes parking abuses where she lives.

Photos