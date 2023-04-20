80.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Villagers suddenly discover they’ve got the wrong shingles

By Meta Minton

Residents of a villa community in The Villages have suddenly discovered they have the wrong shingles, and it may be a costly mistake.

Gail Bigelow appeared Thursday morning before the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors to explain the situation in the Grovewood Villas in the Village of Hadley.

An anonymous complainer reported to Community Standards that Bigelow does not have the proper color shingles on her home. Bigelow attempted to secure retroactive approval from the Architectural Review Committee, but was denied. She hoped the CDD 7 board would allow her to pursue a petition process.

This home in the Grovewood Villas has the wrong color shingles
Bigelow said when she purchased her villa for $260,000 in 2020, it was her first foray into a deed restricted community. She said she hired a reputable roofer who seemed to understand the process.

Her neighbors, James and Bonny Dockham, are in the same boat, with the same shingles.

Bonny Dockham said her new roof had been in place for a full year before the complaint was lodged.

“Nobody new has moved in, so we don’t know who it is,” she said.

She and Bigelow indicated that other neighbors have the same illicit shingles, but apparently haven’t been turned in. Yet.

The Dockhams estimated it would cost $12,000 to redo their roof with the proper shingles.

Supervisors were sympathetic, but weren’t ready to support the petition process which would essentially bypass the CDD 7 rules.

“The bottom line is you have to get ARC approval for everything on the exterior of your home. Not knowing is not an excuse for not obeying the rule,” said CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti.

Property Owners Association President Cliff Wiener, who served on the ARC for several years, noted that it’s getting harder to get the same exact shingles as manufacturers phase out and update colors.

