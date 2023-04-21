Arizona might have been a better choice

To the Editor:

Prior to our decision 13 years ago to move here from Connecticut, we were considering Arizona. There are extensive stone landscapes all over the areas of Albuquerque /Rio Rancho where we spent quite some time. One owner we visited turned their entire quarter acre into stone instead of sod!

In general, it seemed much, much drier and more arid all over the areas we visited in Arizona than anywhere in The Villages. Had it not been for family visit considerations, I would have chosen Arizona – just for that look alone.

Lianne L. Migian

Villa Valdosta