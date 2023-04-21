81.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 21, 2023
type here...

Arizona might have been a better choice

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Prior to our decision 13 years ago to move here from Connecticut, we were considering Arizona.  There are extensive stone landscapes all over the areas of Albuquerque /Rio Rancho where we spent quite some time. One owner we visited turned their entire quarter acre into stone instead of sod!
In general, it seemed much, much drier and more arid all over the areas we visited in Arizona than anywhere in The Villages. Had it not been for family visit considerations, I would have chosen Arizona – just for that look alone.

Lianne L. Migian
Villa Valdosta

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Remove the gates as they serve no purpose

A Village of Tall Trees resident believes we can solve issues with the gates by simply removing them. Read his Letter to the Editor.

How do you know if a dog is legitimately a service dog?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident poses the question, how do you know if a dog is legitimately a service dog?

Golf used as a verb

A Village of Ashland woman weighs in on the controversy of using golf as a verb. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Are we really conserving water in The Villages?

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if the whole house demand water heaters are really conserving water.

The (small) mind of Governor DeSantis

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident is critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis and his war on Disney.

Photos