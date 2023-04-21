81.2 F
The Villages
Friday, April 21, 2023
Opera Club of The Villages will award Harold Schwartz Music Scholarships

By Staff Report

The Opera Club of The Villages will award the Harold Schwartz Music Scholarships on Thursday at Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The winners will be performing and the public is invited to attend the event which begins at 7 p.m.
Aspiring musicians applied from St. John’s Lutheran, Eustis High, The Villages Charter School, Vanguard, North Marion, Lake Minneola, Monteverde Academy and East Ridge High School.
This is the first time in three years, that the Harold Schwartz Music Scholarship Auditions were live, due to the restriction imposed by COVID.
Since 1997, the Opera Club has awarded more than $600,000  to graduating seniors from Lake, Marion and Sumter counties who aspire to pursue a career in music.
The auditions were adjudicated by a panel of five judges, all professional musicians.
Winners will receive $10,000, $8,000, $6,000 and $4,000 toward expenses in their first year in college.
The winners are:
• Josie McDonald, a soprano from The Villages Charter School, has won the $10,000 award.
• Lyric Stratton, Mezzo Soprano from East Ridge High will receive the $8,000 award.
• Phillip Cayman Johnson, performing on mallets, from Vanguard High School, will receive the $6,000 scholarship.
• Issac Teel, Alto Sax from Eustis High School will receive the $4,000 scholarship.

