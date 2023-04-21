To the Editor:

I’m wondering if any of the commissions approving new housing units, especially apartments, are considering how many more automobiles are being added to our roads. The traffic is becoming unbearable, especially down south in the County Road 466A area.

As I sit in long lines of traffic, I look around at all the apartments being built and wonder how we will be able to accommodate all the cars that come with the people living there. Our lifestyle is being ruined by the crowds, thanks to the greediness of those in charge. Our property values will start going down when prospective buyers try to negotiate the roads. It’s going to be the ruination of the lifestyle we thought we were buying into.

Michele Utter

Village of Sanibel