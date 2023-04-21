85.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 21, 2023
type here...

Our lifestyle is being ruined by the crowds

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I’m wondering if any of the commissions approving new housing units, especially apartments, are considering how many more automobiles are being added to our roads. The traffic is becoming unbearable, especially down south in the County Road 466A area.
As I sit in long lines of traffic, I look around at all the apartments being built and wonder how we will be able to accommodate all the cars that come with the people living there. Our lifestyle is being ruined by the crowds, thanks to the greediness of those in charge. Our property values will start going down when prospective buyers try to negotiate the roads. It’s going to be the ruination of the lifestyle we thought we were buying into.

Michele Utter
Village of Sanibel

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Arizona might have been a better choice

A Villa Valdosta resident, in a Letter to the Editor, pondered a move to Arizona before settling on The Villages.

Remove the gates as they serve no purpose

A Village of Tall Trees resident believes we can solve issues with the gates by simply removing them. Read his Letter to the Editor.

How do you know if a dog is legitimately a service dog?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident poses the question, how do you know if a dog is legitimately a service dog?

Golf used as a verb

A Village of Ashland woman weighs in on the controversy of using golf as a verb. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Are we really conserving water in The Villages?

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if the whole house demand water heaters are really conserving water.

Photos