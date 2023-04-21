Out-of-compliance homeowner facing lawsuit over $24,550 in unpaid fines

An out-of-compliance homeowner pleaded for more time after a lawsuit was filed over $24,550 in unpaid fines.

Barbara Packard and her 36-year-old son Jeff appeared Friday morning before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors at its meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Their home at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe has been out of compliance for two years due to torn lanai screens. More recently there have complaints about junk and debris covering the driveway. In recent days, that issue has been cleaned up, according to information presented at the meeting.

CDD 5 filed a lawsuit in March seeking recovery of $24,550 in unpaid fines and to force Packard and her son to bring the property into compliance.

“Financially we have been kind of strapped,” said Jeff Packard.

He described an 11th hour attempt to fix the lanai screens.

“I got a few more panels up last night. I will try to get it done in the next few days,” Jeff Packard said.

Barbara Packard, who relied on the assistance of a walker when she approached the podium, described her many health problems through the past several years. She said she is a widow and only has a single income.

She also raised challenges her son is facing. She said he had broken his ankle and a car hood fell on his neck. Yet, she said, he has pushed on.

“He has been working hard,” she told the supervisors.

Barbara Packard and her late husband bought the home in 2005 for $238,500 and were its original owners.

CDD 7 Board Chairman Gary Kadow pointed out the house has been a problem in the neighborhood for two years.

“It’s not a matter of not having compassion,” Kadow said. “This needs to be done. It’s your responsibility to get it it done.”