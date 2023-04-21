Patricia Ann Schaeffer, 81, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2023, just 2 months and 10 days after her loving husband James predeceased her into eternal rest. Patricia is survived by her children James and Kelly. Daughter in law, Karla, Sister-in-law MariAnne. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Johnny, his wife Christian, Brianna, and her husband Kyre, Andrew, Allison and Julia. She was a loving great grandmother of Jeremy, Madison, Benjamin, Amy, and Evelyn. She leaves behind her childhood friend Judy and her husband Ted, and many friends. Patricia was predeceased by her brothers James and Vince.

Patricia was born in Paterson, New Jersey and married James, 59 years ago. They raised their family in North Haledon, New Jersey. She worked as a bookkeeper and in banking before retiring to Villages, with her husband, to live out their dreams of spending their retirement days together. When she was not crafting, baking and cooking; Patricia was part of many clubs and activities around the villages.

Memorial services will be held Friday, April 28th 11am, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida; where Patricia will be memorialized with her husband James. Both Patricia and James loved their country and James proudly served in the United States Army. He will be honored with full military service at this time.

The family is thankful for your thoughts and prayers, and would like for you to join them for a celebration of Patricia and James’ life at the Waterfront Inn, The Villages, at approximately 12:30 pm following the services in Bushnell.