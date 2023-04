To the Editor:

I keep reading about the gates and all the ideas to make them more visible and how to reduce maintenance costs.

Here is a solution. Remove them.

They really serve no purpose as you do not need an access card to open them. The roads in The Villages were turned over to the county. The roads cannot be restricted to residents only. Want to save money and avoid the eyesore of fallen or destroyed gates? Remove them. They are just jewelry.

Brian Forte

Village of Tall Trees