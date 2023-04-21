Rose P. (“Rosie”) Ashmore

With a heavy heart, the family announce the passing of Rose P. Ashmore, Easter Sunday, April 9th, at the Cornerstone Hospice of The Villages. Rose had been in declining health the past 2 years.

Her family was by her side, as always.

She is survived by her two sons and daughter-in-law – Bruce O Kelly, Jr. of Pensacola, FL, Bryan M Kelly and wife Madeleine of St. Petersburg, FL, as well as her sister Ernestine (“Cooki”) Tackash and brother-in-law John J. Tackash of Summerfield FL.

Rosie was a graduate of Liberty High School, Bethlehem PA. She was a stay-at-home mom until younger son (Bryan) went to Jr. High School. She held several clerical jobs. She retired from St. Joseph’s Credit Union of Bethlehem Township after 18 years.

Her husband James Ashmore passed away 6 years ago.

She is the daughter of Joseph Guido and Josephine Bruno.

She had a private memorial service on Monday, April 17th at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home officiated by Father Tom of St. Theresa’s.

At a later date, her ashes will be buried alongside her husband at Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery, Bethlehem PA.

The family would like to thank West Marion Community Hospital, The Club of The Villages, Cornerstone Hospice, and most of all the family physician, Dr. Jaun Yordan, for his compassion and care the last 17 years.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cornerstone Hospice House, Special Olympics, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital requested.

Rest in peace Rosie, special mother, sister, and friend.