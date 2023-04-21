72.8 F
The Villages
Friday, April 21, 2023
Teen arrested after alleged attack on his mother who whipped him with belt

By Staff Report

A 13-year-old has been arrested after an alleged attack on his mother who whipped him with a belt.

Lady Lake police were called Wednesday afternoon to The Cove apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 after the teen threatened his mother with a kitchen knife and threw a box fan at her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The mother and son had been arguing all day and at one point he threatened to kill her. He pointed a kitchen knife at her, but the mother was able to get him to calm down and initially did not call police. However, he “began running his mouth again.” The woman’s other children helped hold him down so she could whip him with a belt. She struck him one time. He got up and threw a box fan at his mother. One of the children recorded the incident on a phone.

When police arrived on the scene, the teen began running in between the buildings at the apartment complex. He also ran across heavy traffic on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, but was ultimately detained after a foot chase by police.

The teen was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, battery and resisting arrest.

