Friday, April 21, 2023
Online survey to gather input on condition of golf courses in The Villages

By Staff Report

A Villager who spoke out about poor golf course conditions before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors is hoping to elevate the discussion to the next level.

“Poor golf course maintenance has been an issue for a long time. There are a lot of frustrated golfers out there that don’t know how to share their concerns. I think it is important that District Manager Kenny Blocker and Director of Executive Golf Mitch Leininger hear from everyone that has a concern,” said Tom Novak of the Village of La Reynalda.

To that end, Novak has put together a survey in Google Forms that everyone can have access to. The results are available to you as soon as you select submit. You have a choice to review the summary results. The summary information is presented in graphs and pie charts. The form link is https://forms.gle/GES4PCvmF9Gyot5XA 

Currently the survey is focused on tee boxes, bunkers and greens.

“The problem is simple. The contractors are not performing what they have contracted to do. They are being paid to do lots of things that they are not doing. I do not know why the District Government allows this,” Novak said.

He invites residents to review the “Scope of Work” which is part of the contract on his Google Blog at executivegolfmaintenance.blogspot.com. The survey summary results will also be posted on the blog but only updated weekly, Novak said.

