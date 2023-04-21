Woman arrested with marijuana after K-9 alerts on her vehicle

A woman was arrested with marijuana after a K-9 alerted on her vehicle.

Ashley Dianne Bragman, 29, of Wildwood, was driving a black Chevrolet Monte Carlo at about 4 p.m. Thursday when she was pulled over for a seatbelt violation at the Pilot gas station on State Road 44 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When a deputy approached the vehicle, the “strong odor of marijuana” was detected. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. Bragman turned over two containers which had been in the vehicle’s center console. One held a grinder and the other contained marijuana.

Bragman was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.