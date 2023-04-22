84.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Blind dog in need of loving home

By Staff Report

One would never know that the happy-go-lucky dog romping around the play yard is actually blind. Though Dex is blind, he loves to play and needs a good, understanding home.

Dex came to Sumter County Animal Services as a stray just before Valentine’s Day. He is a laid back 5-year-old mixed-breed dog with a zeal for life.

Dex
Dex

“It takes him a little while to get used to his surroundings, but he explores the world in his own special way,” said Dr. Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, Sumter County Animal Services. “Watching him from across the yard, staff often sees him using his other senses to navigate the shelter. His nose is constantly at work. When you put treats in your hand, he gently sniffs around until he finds them and then gently nibbles his prize.”

Dex’s ears are also hard at work, tilting this way and that to hone in on where other people and animals are located. Dex loves to roll around in the grass and get belly rubs. Nevertheless, he is a special needs dog that requires a little extra care, understanding, patience and love.

If interested in adopting or fostering Dex or one of the other many animals, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt or www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster.

