To the Editor:

The time has come to unilaterally end anonymous complaints throughout The Villages. In this country we are given the opportunity to face our accusers. Anonymous complaints go against that very right afforded us in any court of law. By accepting anonymous complaints we allow people to pick and choose what complaints are submitted. What’s to stop me or any other individual from randomly traveling throughout The Villages and submitting complaints willy nilly.

For example, the recent complaints filed against some homeowners for having the wrong color shingles placed on their houses, when others in the neighborhood have the same shingles but received no complaint. Randomness leads to total confusion on the parts of residents. The rock versus sod issue is another case of randomness; whereby, some houses receive anonymous complaints for having drainage gravel in their yards instead of sod, while neighboring homes receive no complaints and have the same gravel. Everyone wants to keep the community looking “good”, yet random anonymous complaints aren’t addressing the issue fairly for everyone involved.

Let’s eliminate the anonymous complaint process and force people to put a name and face to the complaint. I wonder how often that anonymous complainer is in violation themselves, but remaining hidden in anonymity.

It is time to stop the madness that divides our community.

Wayne Bentley

Village of Orange Blossom Gardens