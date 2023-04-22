John J. Crimmins, 87, of The Villages, Florida, passed away April, 16, 2023 surrounded in love by his family.

John is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carolyn T. Crimmins, his two daughters, Elise DeGemmis and son-in-law Tom DeGemmis of Scituate, MA and Deanna Clarance and son-in-law Tom LeBlanc, of Sudbury, MA. “Papa” is also survived by the shining stars of his life, his grandchildren, Courtney McNulty (Kyle), Meghan DeGemmis, Brett DeGemmis, John Brian Clarance, Oliver Clarance and his new great grandson, Connor McNulty.

“Johnny Joe” was born in Louisville, KY to John W. Crimmins and Anna Virginia. John attended parochial schools growing up and graduated from Flaget High School. He attended Bellarmine University and served in the U.S. Army. Upon discharge, he moved to San Francisco, California where he met the love of his life, Carolyn. Their life together included residences in St. Louis, Chicago, Vernon and Glastonbury, CT before retiring to The Villages, Florida.

Throughout his life, John worked for several companies in sales and executive roles primarily in the consumer electronics divisions, these companies included GE and Royal Typewriter (later Triumph Adler). More importantly to him, John lived a life full of love, loyalty and service to others.

John was not only devoted and loyal to his family, but to anyone he ever met. He was ahead of his time, beginning as a young man believing in equality and the value of every life. He was kind and friendly to every person he encountered, taking time to learn about their lives, strengths and interests and never forgot a name. His family referred to him as “St. John” for his unconditional love of people. He was the eternal optimist (especially when it came to the lottery). He loved a friendly wager and was a steadfast underdog supporter, whether it be a sports team or an individual. He was the king of “dad jokes”, a professional napper and a huge UConn Huskies fan. John always had a (long) story or memory to share of his experiences, family or his beloved Gourmet group.

“Papa” enriched his grandchildren’s lives by sharing his love of Disney World, Long Beach Island, and the simple pleasure of feeding the ducks. He wrote a unique song for each grandchild that they will forever treasure.

John is also survived by his sisters, Mary Ann Carlisle, Pat Mattingly, Jane Lee Schoenbachler (Dave), Bertha Lee Crimmins, sister-in-law Caryl Crimmins and their loving families. He was predeceased by his brother Bernie Crimmins.

John simply had a heart of gold. In his memory, we ask that you strive to appreciate and service others as he so graciously lived. Dad, this is not a final goodbye, but as you always said – “See you later Alligator!”.

Memorial services in John’s honor will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations to a cause dear to John’s heart: The Infant and Toddler Pantry c/o The Congregational Church, P.O. Box 804, Summerfield, Florida 34492.