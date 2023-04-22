84.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Marsh Bend Trail and Central Parkway construction will create detour

By Staff Report

A detour will result from construction on Marsh Bend Trail between CR 500 and C-470, which will be closed for reconstruction for approximately four weeks beginning Sunday, April 23.

In addition, the older section of C-470 will be temporarily closed from CR 500 to Marsh Bend Trail, with a section of C-470 from Marsh Bend to Bexley Trail to be permanently removed.

Marsh Bend Trail detour

There is a new roundabout where C-470 connects to Central Parkway (old C-470) just west of NE 54th Terrace in which drivers will take Central Parkway to the South of C-470 where it will connect to a new roundabout at Marsh Bend Trail. Central Parkway then curves north over the removed section of Central Parkway where it connects with another roundabout at Bexley Trail. Drivers will divert to Bexley Trail to return to Central Parkway.

The best detour for those needing to go North on Marsh Bend Trail is to take U.S. 301 to Warm Springs Avenue and then to Marsh Bend Trail.

Detour signs will be setup on Sunday, April 23. The detour lanes will begin on Monday, April 24. Please follow the posted detour signs. The detour is expected to continue through the end of May.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling Central Parkway, U.S. 301, Warm Springs Avenue, and follow the traffic signs.

