The Villages
Saturday, April 22, 2023
By Staff Report
Ray Jack Stanish, 98 years old passed away April 11th, 2023.

Ray Stanish was born in West Virginia and spent much of his youth in Cleveland, OH before moving to California and ultimately spending a large portion of his life in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Most recently, he spent the past 10 years in The Villages, Florida.

He achieved multiple advanced degrees in engineering from Case Western Reserve University in Ohio and served in the Navy during the Second World War. Ultimately, he leveraged all his knowledge and humor as a professional public speaker and achieved greater success than he could have ever imagined. Ray’s life was one big adventure. He was always curious and anxious to see or experience anything that caught his imagination.

In addition to his wife, Melinda Stanish, Ray is survived by his son (Jeff Stanish), daughter in-law (Teri Stanish) and grandchildren (Ben Stanish, Katie Stanish and Will Stanish).

Being a kind and dependable husband and father was of utmost importance to Ray and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family. Everyone that knew him acknowledged what a true gentleman he was, and he had a great heart. He always had a story to share or a joke to tell. He was the smartest person we all knew.

On behalf of the family, we love you and you will be sorely missed.

There will be no formal service.

