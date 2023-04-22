73.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 22, 2023
type here...

Saddlebrook Recreation Center pickleball courts will be closed

By Staff Report

The Saddlebrook Recreation Center pickleball courts, will be closed for maintenance Monday, April 24 through Wednesday, April 26.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Saddlebrook Recreation Center at (352) 259-5377.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Our lifestyle is being ruined by the crowds

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident fears that apartments, housing and traffic will ruin the lifestyle so many Villagers thought they were buying into.

Arizona might have been a better choice

A Villa Valdosta resident, in a Letter to the Editor, pondered a move to Arizona before settling on The Villages.

Remove the gates as they serve no purpose

A Village of Tall Trees resident believes we can solve issues with the gates by simply removing them. Read his Letter to the Editor.

How do you know if a dog is legitimately a service dog?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident poses the question, how do you know if a dog is legitimately a service dog?

Golf used as a verb

A Village of Ashland woman weighs in on the controversy of using golf as a verb. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos