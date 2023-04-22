87.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Shuttered Kindred Spirits in The Villages being converted to Publix Liquor Store

By Staff Report

The old Kindred Spirits in The Villages is being converted to a Publix Liquor Store.

The Lady Lake Building Department this past week approved the construction permit for the remodeling of the former Kindred Spirits liquor store next to Publix at La Plaza Grande at Spanish Springs.

The first Kindred Spirits opened in November 1997 at La Plaza Grande. At that time it was the only liquor store in The Villages.

In 2014, The Villages sold three Kindred Spirits stores to Publix. They were located at Southern Trace Plaza, Mulberry Grove Plaza and Colony Plaza. All three continue to operate as Publix Liquor Stores today.

The Villages continues to sell liquor through The Villages Pool Buying Group.

