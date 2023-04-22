87.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 22, 2023
The Villages has improved life for the people who were here first

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In response to Dennis Wallace. I’d like to ask you, before The Villages were here, where did you do your shopping, your entertainment, your doctors, dentists and pharmacy. Where did you work? A good deal of locals have made tons of money from people in The Villages. We built their businesses to where some are millionaires. What hospital did you go to? I was told by an elderly local who sold land to The Villages that this area was nothing but watermelon, tomatoes and cattle farms. It was the poorest areas in Florida. So don’t complain we are here. I’m sure your lifestyle is so much better because of us terrible Yankees. What happened to southern hospitality? You certainly don’t show it. Oh and by the way beep, beep.

Cheryl Sylvia
Village of Virginia Trace

 

