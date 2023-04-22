Villager claims estranged wife trying to sell house out from under him

A Villager claims his estranged wife is trying to sell their house out from under him.

A motion is to be heard this week in Sumter County Court, in which 74-year-old Bryant Lynn Yarbrough claims his wife has contacted a realtor about selling the couple’s home at 2919 Braddy Court in the Village of Sanibel, which they purchased in 2012 for $396,100. The home, which is listed in both their names, is located on a cul-de-sac and has a swimming pool with an enclosed birdcage.

Yarbrough was arrested at the home on Feb. 22. His wife was using his computer when he became impatient and disconnected the computer from the internet. She called him an “ass.” He grabbed her by the wrists and shoved her, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She tried to call 911 from a landline, but Yarbrough prevented her from placing the call. She was able to call 911 from her cell phone. Yarbrough was arrested on charges of battery and depriving use of 911. Yarbrough was released on $7,000 bond, but as a condition of his bond, he cannot have contact with his wife or return to their home.

To make matters worse, Yarbrough has been denied access to his post office box and his estranged wife informed him that he “would need to file his taxes under a different designation,” according to a motion filed in Sumter County Court by his attorney.

The motion seeks access to the home so Yarbrough can retrieve his computer, documents from his safe, medical devices, hearing aids and the majority of his clothing.

The motion describes Yarbrough as having served more than 38 years in the U.S. Army. In the time since his arrest, his “health has deteriorated and he has been hospitalized on two occasions, one of which was characterized as a minor heart attack, the other was related to COPD,” the motion said.

Court records show that Vickey Yarbrough has filed for divorce from her husband and she is seeking “temporary support.”