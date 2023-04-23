81-year-old husband completes anger management in wake of latest battle at home in The Villages

An 81-year-old husband has completed anger management training in the wake of the latest marital battle at a home in The Villages.

William Paul Jaursch, who will turn 82 next week, provided a certificate of completion in Sumter County Court attesting to the fact the native New Yorker has successfully completed a 12-hour anger management course.

Completion of that course was a prerequisite for the dismissal of a battery charge stemming from a day-after-Christmas attack on his wife in the Village of Tall Trees.

On that day, Mary Jaursch said her husband of more than 60 years had pulled her hair and struck her with an open hand on the side of her face, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She went to a neighbor’s house where the neighbor called 911. When deputies arrived, Mary Jaursch was “crying and appeared to be emotionally distraught,” according to the arrest report. “Multiple pieces of loose hair” were on her shoulder, which William Jaursch had apparently yanked from her scalp, the report said.

There is a history of domestic violence at the Arcadia Lakes Drive home of the Jaurschs, who have been spotted participating in golf cart rallies in support of President Trump, including an infamous golf cart rally in 2020 at Lake Sumter Landing where a Villager chanted, “White power!” Trump poured gasoline on the fire when he Tweeted a Villages-News.com video from that day.

This past September, 80-year-old Mary Jaursch was drinking and “started acting crazy” when she threw a shoe at her husband. The attack continued and she began hitting and kicking him, according to an arrest report. However, the case against Mary Jaursch has been dropped. She submitted proof on Dec. 20 – six days prior to her husband’s attack – that she had completed a course in impulse control and anger management, prompting the prosecutor’s office to dismiss a battery charge she had faced.

In a 2011 arrest, William Jaursch called 911 after his wife hit him in the face “several times.” He told deputies that she had consumed “two and a half alcoholic drinks” and he had cut her off, which apparently angered her. At the time of her arrest, her husband said he did not want to see her prosecuted. The case was later dropped by the prosecutor’s office.