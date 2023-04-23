Burnsed Recreation Center pickleball courts to close for maintenance

The Burnsed Recreation Pickleball Courts will be closed for maintenance Monday, April 24 until Thursday, April 27. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Burnsed Recreation Center at (352) 674-8430.
