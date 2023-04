A driver was seriously injured after the tire of his sport utility vehicle blew out on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

The 46-year-old Largo man at 9:35 a.m. Sunday was northbound on I-75 near Mile Marker 326 when his SUV sustained a tire blowout, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He lost control of the SUV and it hit a guardrail in the median.

The man had not been wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the SUV, suffering serious injuries.