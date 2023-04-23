Humbled at my ignorance for the need for the gates

To the Editor:

In response to those who advocate removing the traffic gates.

I once held that same view, and thought they were an unnecessary nuisance. And then . . . we bought a golf cart! Boy, was I humbled at my ignorance as to why they are really there.

Nearly all of them are located at points where golf cart paths intersect and cross roads which come in/out of our many neighborhoods. Can you imagine how long we would sit in our golf carts waiting for the cars coming through those gate entrances to stop and let us cross the road we were about to cross, safely? We would literally be risking our lives to cross our roads without those gates.

If drivers are currently distracted enough to knock those gates down frequently, do we really believe they would be any less distracted with them gone, and would not crash into our golf carts as well? Serious injuries would skyrocket, and the insurance rates to own a Village golf cart would be astronomical!

So let’s give thanks they are there. And let’s all have a bit more patience. Remember, we mostly ARE retired! Take a deep breath, smile and wave at the drivers of the cars, and visa versa. It’s called being a good neighbor! And let’s continue to make our Villages one of the safest communities in the entire USA to live in.

Dean Cary

Village of Duval