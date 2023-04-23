John Edward McCormick Sr., originally of Philadelphia was born on March 22, 1934 and went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. He was a graduate of West Catholic High School and Villanova University and worked as a computer analyst. He served in the US Army and was a man of great faith who loved God, his family, and his country.

He was a strong advocate for the unborn. His favorite pastimes included fishing with his sons, playing golf, enjoying time with friends, and singing songs to his grandchildren especially “washing dishes,” a song he learned in elementary school. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Emmaus Men’s group, and the Men’s Guild at St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his father Francis, his mother Mary, and his siblings, Mary Catherine, Francis, and Jim. His legacy includes his wife Margaret of 60 years, his children Elizabeth (Patrick J. Smith), John, Jr. (Carol), Joseph (Mary Elizabeth), Robert (Natalie), Matthew (Sharon), 14 grandchildren: Stephanie, Kristen, Joseph, Benjamin, Benedictus, Christian, Augustine, Therese, Kyle, Teresita, Emma, Maria, Mary Kate, and Jack; 3 great grandchildren Marcus, Evie, and Julian. How blessed a life he lived. A special Thank you to Cornerstone Hospice of Marion County.

A funeral service will be held Monday, May 1, 10:00 AM at St. Mark the Evangelist in Summerfield, Florida with interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to Good Counsel Homes P.O. Box 6068 Hoboken, New Jersey 07030 or www.goodcounselhomes.org in memory of John McCormick.