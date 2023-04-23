McDonald’s employee completes anger management class after attack on co-worker

A McDonald’s employee has completed an anger management class after an attack on her co-worker this past November at the fast food restaurant at Colony Plaza in The Villages.

Beverly Uvonne Williams, 52, of Lady Lake, had been arrested Nov. 3 after she backed a co-worker into a corner and put her hands around her neck, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The two female co-workers had been arguing at about 9:30 p.m. and Williams’ attack on the woman was witnessed by the McDonald’s manager. Williams was arrested on a charge of battery.

However, the charge of battery was dropped by the state attorney’s office after Williams earlier this month completed a 12-hour anger management course, according to records on file in Sumter County Court.