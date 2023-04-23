69.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, April 23, 2023
type here...

McDonald’s employee completes anger management class after attack on co-worker

By Staff Report
Beverly Williams
Beverly Williams

A McDonald’s employee has completed an anger management class after an attack on her co-worker this past November at the fast food restaurant at Colony Plaza in The Villages.

Beverly Uvonne Williams, 52, of Lady Lake, had been arrested Nov. 3 after she backed a co-worker into a corner and put her hands around her neck, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The two female co-workers had been arguing at about 9:30 p.m. and Williams’ attack on the woman was witnessed by the McDonald’s manager. Williams was arrested on a charge of battery.

However, the charge of battery was dropped by the state attorney’s office after Williams earlier this month completed a 12-hour anger management course, according to records on file in Sumter County Court.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages has improved life for the people who were here first

A Village of Virginia Trace resident has an answer for a Wildwood native who complained about the influx of Yankees.

Limit access to assault rifles and address the mental health issues

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Citrus Grove resident offers an opinion on gun control.

It is time to stop the madness that divides our community

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it is time to stop the madness that divides the community.

Our lifestyle is being ruined by the crowds

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident fears that apartments, housing and traffic will ruin the lifestyle so many Villagers thought they were buying into.

Arizona might have been a better choice

A Villa Valdosta resident, in a Letter to the Editor, pondered a move to Arizona before settling on The Villages.

Photos