83.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, April 23, 2023
type here...

Plenty of hot topics for Q&A to be hosted by CDD 2 supervisor

By Staff Report
Thomas Swiers
Thomas Swiers

There will be plenty of hot topics for a question-and-answer session to be hosted by Community Development District 2  Supervisor Tom Swiers.

The Q&A session will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at the El Santiago Recreation Center.

There is no guest speaker scheduled for this meeting. However, there are certainly some topics that most likely will be discussed, such as:

The elimination of CDD 2 accepting anonymous complaints regarding external deed restriction matters;

The sod vs. stone controversy with regard to patio villas;

• And a budget workshop scheduled for May 12 regarding the money to be spent by CDD 2 for the next fiscal year.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Money is being wasted on gate attendants

A Village of DeSoto resident contends we need the gates, but the gate attendants are another matter. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Cigarette butts are trash

A Village of Marsh Bend resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that cigarette butts are trash. She asks for some cooperation.

Humbled at my ignorance for the need for the gates

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident admits he was humbled at his ignorance for the need for the gates.

The Villages has improved life for the people who were here first

A Village of Virginia Trace resident has an answer for a Wildwood native who complained about the influx of Yankees.

Limit access to assault rifles and address the mental health issues

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Citrus Grove resident offers an opinion on gun control.

Photos