Plenty of hot topics for Q&A to be hosted by CDD 2 supervisor

There will be plenty of hot topics for a question-and-answer session to be hosted by Community Development District 2 Supervisor Tom Swiers.

The Q&A session will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at the El Santiago Recreation Center.

There is no guest speaker scheduled for this meeting. However, there are certainly some topics that most likely will be discussed, such as:

• The elimination of CDD 2 accepting anonymous complaints regarding external deed restriction matters;

• The sod vs. stone controversy with regard to patio villas;

• And a budget workshop scheduled for May 12 regarding the money to be spent by CDD 2 for the next fiscal year.