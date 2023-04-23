79 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Silver Lake Recreation Center will be closed on Tuesday

By Staff Report

The Silver Lake Recreation Center indoor and outdoor facilities will be closed for maintenance on Tuesday, April 25.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Paradise Recreation Center at (352) 753-0637.

Letters to the Editor

