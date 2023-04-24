78.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 24, 2023
type here...

Anyone can get through any gate by pushing a button

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In my opinion the gates only purpose is to slow vehicles down when entering or exiting a village. Anyone is able to enter any village by simply pushing the button. I understand that each entrance and exit has a camera to record all vehicles passing through. Just a suggestion that installing rolling speed bumps be added and paint in large letters on the pavement STOP prior to the gate on both sides where it is painted resident side and visitor side which is ridiculous because anyone can use either side.

Jimmie Pavelock
Village of Monarch Grove

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

What would golf cart registration fees accomplish?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident reacts to the news that The Villages is looking at the possibility of registering golf carts.

Money is being wasted on gate attendants

A Village of DeSoto resident contends we need the gates, but the gate attendants are another matter. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Cigarette butts are trash

A Village of Marsh Bend resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that cigarette butts are trash. She asks for some cooperation.

Humbled at my ignorance for the need for the gates

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident admits he was humbled at his ignorance for the need for the gates.

The Villages has improved life for the people who were here first

A Village of Virginia Trace resident has an answer for a Wildwood native who complained about the influx of Yankees.

Photos