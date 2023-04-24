Anyone can get through any gate by pushing a button

To the Editor:

In my opinion the gates only purpose is to slow vehicles down when entering or exiting a village. Anyone is able to enter any village by simply pushing the button. I understand that each entrance and exit has a camera to record all vehicles passing through. Just a suggestion that installing rolling speed bumps be added and paint in large letters on the pavement STOP prior to the gate on both sides where it is painted resident side and visitor side which is ridiculous because anyone can use either side.

Jimmie Pavelock

Village of Monarch Grove